Nigeria: 63 People Under Surveillance for Lassa Fever - Abayomi

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health has said that the state has put out a report confirming 63 persons under surveillance following the discovery of the case of Lassa fever in Lagos State.

Abayomi made this disclosure at a press briefing on Wednesday, calling on members of the public not to panic as proper provision is being made for isolation in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

"We have identified 63 of the persons he may have been in contact with since his arrival from Ebonyi State into Lagos Law School, the Nigeria Air force clinic, Onikan and LUTH.

"They are been monitored; If they develop any symptom of Lassa fever, we will pick them up early and isolate them so that we can break the circle of transmission," he said.

The Commissioner added that the index case was identified, Abayomi said, who came into Lagos from Ebonyi State.

He said, "His destination was the Lagos Law School where he was quickly attended to at the clinic but was not getting well after being treated for malaria.

"He was then referred to the Nigeria Air Force clinic, Onikan where he was managed further and was referred to LUTH when there was no improvement."

"The test was confirmed as positive on February 17, 2020, and was immediately transferred to the isolation containment facility in LUTH."

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lassa fever has spread to 26 states, with 472 cases and 72 deaths since the outbreak in January.

