Africa: South Africa's Agenda As Chair of the AU Is to Create the Africa the Continent Wants

opinion

As African Union chair, South Africa is determined to take the project of continental unity, integration and development further, guided by our foreign policy priorities and the continent's aspirations as espoused in Agenda 2063.

South Africa is the new chair of the African Union (AU). Our country has also taken over the chairmanship of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), and the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change. Being at the helm of these strategic continental bodies presents us with opportunities, albeit at a challenging time for both our country and the continent.

Holding these positions means that as a country, South Africa will be compelled to redouble our efforts to build strong, sustainable and resilient regional and continental mechanisms able to support our national efforts to deliver durable, and inclusive economic opportunities for our people, in particular women and youth. It also means that we need to serve as a buffer against unrest, instability, terrorism and violent extremism on our continent.

South Africa's revitalised industrial strategy has a focus on expanding our trade and investment links with the rest of our region, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the continent at large.

SADC...