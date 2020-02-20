Rwanda: Basketball - Patriots to Name New Coaching Staff Friday

Patriots basketball club is expected to announce new coaching staff on Friday according to the club president, Brian Kirungi.

The three man team includes American Dean Murray as head coach, first assistant coach Bernard 'Ben' Oluoch from Kenya, and Burundian Olivier Ndayiragije as second assistant coach.

The coaches arrived in the country last week and watched on as Patriots lost to REG 64-77 in the National basketball league on February 14.

"We will announce the details of the new coaching team on Friday because there are a few things we haven't sorted out in their contracts," Kirungi said in a Telephone interview

The new coaching team will replace Kenyan Carey Francis Odhiambo and his Assistant Liz Mills who have already left the club. The duo helped Patriots qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2020 regular season in December, last year.

Patriots are in second place with 8 points and will play against UGB on Friday, February 21.

Meanwhile Patriots were drawn against Egyptian giants Zamalek - along with four other teams - in the Nile Conference of the regular season of the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL), which starts on March 13.