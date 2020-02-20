Malawi: DPP Holds Anti-Constitutional Court Protests in Zomba

Photo: Lameck Masina/VOA
A protester holds a placard during post-election demonstration in the capital Lilongwe, Malawi, pushing for the resignation of electoral commission leader Jane Ansah (file photo).
19 February 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) faithful have Wedesday hit the streets in Zomba in a new wave of protests against the February 3 landmark Constitutional Court election case ruling which annulled the May 21 presidential election.

The court also ordered a fresh presidential election in July.

DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, presidential aide Francis Mphepo and the regional governor for the eastern region Julius Paipi were leading the demonstrations.

The party has since asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate allegations that the five Constitutional Court judges received money from a construction mogul Simbi to to influence the ruling in favour of Malawi Congress Party president Dr Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Dr Saulos Chilima who were petitioners in the case.

Simbi Phiri, Chilima and Chakwera deny the allegations and Phiri has threatened a legal suit against the DPP on the matter.

The petition reads in part: "DPP is also worried about allegations that some judges of the Constitutional Court received bribes and were involved in corrupt dealings in order to bend the judgement in favour of the petitioners. We are ready and willing to furnish information and also to testify on such malpractice.

"Therefore, we call for an investigation for the five judges to be probed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on the bribery allegations."

In the petition, DPP--which was not a party in the case but its leader President Peter Mutharika was the first respondent by virtue of being the declared winner of the annulled election--also demands a probe into alleged family relations between Judge Dingiswayo Madise and the country's Vice-President Saulos Chilima who was the first petitioner as presidential candidate of UTM Party.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala said it was too early to comment on the issue.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

More on This
Malawi Ruling Party Wants ConCourt Judges Probed Over Poll Ruling
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.