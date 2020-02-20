South Sudan: Death and Duplicity in South Sudan - a Lesson for Africa

20 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thozamile Botha

The recent history of South Sudan is one of political double-dealing and duplicity, the exploitation of ethnic divisions, corruption and power-grabbing. The story of the former vice-president of South Sudan, Dr Riek Machar, is a salutary one for the rest of the continent.

On 16 October 2016, the vice-president of South Sudan, Dr Riek Machar landed at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport from Addis Ababa as a guest of the South African government, seeking political asylum. He arrived with his wife, Angelina Teny, and a team of security personnel. He was offered security protection by South Africa, including living expenses.

His arrival followed a 40-day-long walk through a thick forest infested with animals and venomous snakes, and across rivers from Juba, in South Sudan, to the Democratic Republic of Congo border. This was a consequence of a shooting incident at the South Sudan Presidential State House on 8 May 2016 between President Salva Kiir's armed forces and Machar's protection unit.

I had the opportunity to interview Machar and the members of his entourage who had been with him throughout his ordeal.

He gave me his background before he became involved in politics. He holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University...

