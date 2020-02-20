Gambia: Abuko Utd Thumps Immigration in Women League One

Abuko United, Saturday defeated Immigration 2-0 in the week-seven fixture of Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women league one tie, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Mam Drammeh gave Abuko United the lead in the 15th minute of the game after latching on loose ball before sending a left footed shot that passed the arms of immigration's goalkeeper Beray Bojang. Abuko United went to the break with a 1-0 advantage.

Substitute Sally Ceesay scored the winner for Abuko United in the stoppage time after receiving a low ball from Jarra Jambang alias Rasford before dribbling pass immigration defender to fire the ball from close range.

Defending league champion Red Scorpion drew 1-1with newly-promoted side Brikama United at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium while Interior thrashed 3-1 Gambia Armed Forces in the all security affair at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.

City Girls defeated new comers Kinteh's 3-0 at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the second division, Lower Nuimi demolished Raptin 4-0 at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum on Friday while Future Bi defeated Harts on the same scoreline at the Soma Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Jeshwang United thumped Berewuleng 2-1 at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum while Koita defeated Prison 4-0 at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum.