Gambia @55!

Gambians on Tuesday celebrated the 55th anniversary of Independence. On this day in 1965, the country attained its independence from Great Britain.

Therefore, it's the day we celebrate the exceptionally courageous actions of our nation's founding fathers, who 55 years ago, pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honour to lead the country's independence struggle.

However, what makes this day special is the fact that Independence Day provides us a good opportunity to reflect on and rededicate ourselves to the principles upon which this 'great nation of ours was founded on'.

As a nation, seemingly divided geographically and political ideals, we cannot be free from our struggles if we continue to fight amongst ourselves. After years of human right violation during the past regime, now is the time we need each other more than ever before. Let's put our efforts together to place the country on its right its feet. It doesn't matter which tribe, religion and colour you represent, but as far as you are a Gambian your efforts is needed.

Meanwhile, the government must also cultivate an environment where Gambians from all backgrounds will be able to work to improve the lives of fellow citizens. To those in authority particularly those at the helm of the state affairs must always exercise the highest sense of patriotism before we can explore any chance to make our national development aspirations materialised. This will make us become active participants in shaping our destiny so that we can have command over what belongs to us and exploit it for our own progress.

As rightly stated by President Barrow during his independence address, the day is of immense importance, as reminds us of our pledge in the National Anthem, and underscores the need to live in unity, freedom and peace each day.

More importantly, we must always bear in mind that whilst ethnicity contributes significantly to our richly blended culture, and stands out as a diverse source of strength, if weaponised for selfish reasons, ethnicity has devastating consequences.

It is a well-known principle within development discourse that for any development to be achieved by any society, the people have to be the driving force behind it.

We must remain vigilant against the forces of oppression and intolerance. Freedom must be defended by all.

And let the Smiling Coast of Africa continues to shine as a bright example of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and compassion. Let us nurture this culture to build a brighter future for our children; forever embracing diversity to prove man's brotherhood.

For The Gambia Our homeland, to The Gambia Ever True!

"I think the girl who is able to earn her own living and pay her own way should be as happy as anybody on earth. The sense of independence and security is very sweet."