South Africa: A Nightingale Sang in CR Swart Square - Moe Shaik and the Greatest Story Not Yet Told

19 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Moe Shaik, a former uMkhonto weSizwe operative and intelligence boss, has opened up about his life in the shadows. A soon-to-be-released autobiography sets out how Shaik apologised to Bulelani Ngcuka for making public an ANC investigation into 'probable spies' in its ranks. And there's a lot more.

"The Nightingale" is a legend in the ANC's counter-intelligence lore. As improbable as it may seem, it was this white, Afrikaner Security Branch (SB) policeman who provided the liberation party's counter-intelligence structures with a list of alleged "probable" apartheid agents (spies) who had infiltrated the movement.

The extent of the infiltration has always been staggering and difficult to understand.

Writing on South Africa in 1986, Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Joseph Lelyveld in Move Your Shadow - South Africa in Black and White, recounts a meeting with then-exiled ANC leader, Oliver Tambo, and his response to SB member, a General Coetzee's boasts about the extent of the state's infiltration of the ANC.

"At one time there was a group of 10 [ANC members who had gone into exile], and only one of them was genuine," Tambo was quoted as responding.

"Sometimes, this has happened to people who were highly respected in our ranks, who had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

