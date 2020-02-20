Zimbabwe: Iran Envoy Bids Farewell to President

20 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Ahmad Erfanian yesterday bade farewell to President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices and called for the boosting of trade ties between the two countries.

Speaking after meeting the President, Mr Erfanian said the sound political relations between Zimbabwe and Iran had not effectively been transformed into meaningful economic ties.

"Despite the excellent political relationship between the two countries, the level of trade is low. We should try to give a chance to the private sector to play a more important role between our two countries.

"During my stay in your beautiful country, I have managed to further strengthen mutual and international relations between our two countries. We have achieved some goals and I hope we will be able to do more."

Mr Erfanian said Iran was ready to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

"My tour of duty in Zimbabwe is coming to an end. I will be leaving your beautiful country shortly. We really have enjoyed staying in your beautiful country. I am happy to say Iran and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations dating back to the liberation struggle.

"Iran is ready to further strengthen its existing relations with Zimbabwe. We value our relations with Zimbabwe. We hope they will grow from strength to strength. There are a lot of opportunities for cooperation between the two nations," he said.

Iran, with its vast oil reserves, shares common challenges with Zimbabwe as both countries have had illegal sanctions imposed on them by the West.

But Mr Erfanian, while condemning the embargo, said it would not hinder their progress and foreign policy.

"Firstly, I would like to strongly condemn the illegal sanctions against Iran and Zimbabwe. They are affecting the lives of ordinary people. They are not constructive.

"Iran has come a long way. We have experienced a lot of ups and down concerning sanctions. Despite all the sanctions against my country, Iran has achieved many successes. We believe that these sanctions will not stop our progress and will not change our foreign policy," he said.

Zimbabwe and Iran have been cooperating in the sectors of media, culture and agriculture among others.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.