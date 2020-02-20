South Africa: Jacques Pauw Takes Legal Action Against Piet Rampedi Over Twitter Allegations

20 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw has brought a lawyer to a Tweet-fight. Pauw is demanding an apology and retraction from the Sunday Independent's Piet Rampedi - after Rampedi took to Facebook and Twitter to accuse Pauw of racism and child molestation. At the heart of the matter: the never-ending saga of the SARS 'rogue unit'.

The Sunday Independent's investigations editor Piet Rampedi did not take kindly to an 18 February article published by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw on Daily Maverick pointing out the glaring flaws in the so-called SARS "rogue unit" story still being peddled by Rampedi.

Rampedi took to Facebook and Twitter in response, labelling Pauw a "racist liar" and demanding that Pauw "clear serious allegations that he molested young boys in Mozambique on SABC assignment in early 2000". The tweet containing the molestation claim has been retweeted more than 400 times, including by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Now Pauw, in conjunction with his publishers NB Books, has issued a lawyer's letter to Rampedi demanding a retraction and apology within 24 hours. If Rampedi fails to comply, a defamation action against him will be launched.

Pauw declined to give further comment at this time due to the pending legal action....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.