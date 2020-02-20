South Africa: Jacques Pauw Takes Legal Action Against Piet Rampedi Over Twitter Allegations

analysis

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw has brought a lawyer to a Tweet-fight. Pauw is demanding an apology and retraction from the Sunday Independent's Piet Rampedi - after Rampedi took to Facebook and Twitter to accuse Pauw of racism and child molestation. At the heart of the matter: the never-ending saga of the SARS 'rogue unit'.

The Sunday Independent's investigations editor Piet Rampedi did not take kindly to an 18 February article published by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw on Daily Maverick pointing out the glaring flaws in the so-called SARS "rogue unit" story still being peddled by Rampedi.

Rampedi took to Facebook and Twitter in response, labelling Pauw a "racist liar" and demanding that Pauw "clear serious allegations that he molested young boys in Mozambique on SABC assignment in early 2000". The tweet containing the molestation claim has been retweeted more than 400 times, including by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Now Pauw, in conjunction with his publishers NB Books, has issued a lawyer's letter to Rampedi demanding a retraction and apology within 24 hours. If Rampedi fails to comply, a defamation action against him will be launched.

Pauw declined to give further comment at this time due to the pending legal action....