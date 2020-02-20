Zimbabwe: Mokoomba Set to Thrill Delegates in Vic Falls

Award — winning afro-fusion band Mokoomba is expected to play for delegates attending the Regional Energy Regulators Association (RERA) conference, which is underway here.

The gala has been organised by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), which is hosting RERA's 16th annual conference and general meeting in the resort town.

Zera acting chief executive officer Eddington Mazambani said it was important to welcome the visitors from the Sadc region in that distinguished way.

"As a way of welcoming our delegates, on Thursday (today) we are going to have a gala dinner," he said. "We are going to have the local band Mokoomba performing during the gala to get people to loosen up a bit."

Mokoomba is a top afro-fusion band that has been setting dance floors alight across the world.

The group plays a unique blend of Tonga and Luvale traditional rhythms fused with dashes of funk, ska and soukous.

It originates from Chinotimba township in Victoria Falls.