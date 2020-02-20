Zimbabwe: More Buses for Civil Servants

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will this week receive 26 more buses to take its fleet to 58 as it extends its operations to cushion civil servants through non-monetary benefits.

The first fleet of 25 buses was commissioned by President Mnangagwa in August last year followed by the delivery of another seven buses recently.

In a Press statement yesterday, PSC secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the commission was committed to cushioning civil servants and has been buying more buses to take staff to and from work.

"Civil servants have acknowledged the convenience of these transport arrangements which alleviate the burden of costs," he said.

The PSC expects its fleet to reach 130 buses by end of this year. The buses are part of the envisaged raft of initiatives being launched by Government as non-monetary benefits.

"The commission remains committed to alleviating the plight of civil servants as well as expanding the range of non-monetary benefits accruing to them."

Commissioning 25 buses in August last year, the President said Government would continue addressing the plight of civil servants. "Besides these buses, we are also giving other non-monetary benefits like residential stands. I urge the commuters and the drivers to take care of these buses," President Mnangagwa said.

The President said Government would also continue engaging private players to ensure the country had an efficient public transport service.

During the launch of the Strategic Plan, the President thanked the civil servants for their patience.

"Let me express my Government's sincere gratitude to the civil servants, for their patience and perseverance during these challenging times as we implement our economic reforms.

"I reassure you that Government will continue to improve your conditions of service," President Mnangagwa said.