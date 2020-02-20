Sudan: Madani and Kenyan Ambassador Discuss Joint Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of Trade and industry, Madani Abass Madani, discussed at his office in the ministry on Wednesday with the Kenyan Ambassador to Sudan means for strengthening the cooperation between Sudan and Kenya.

The meeting touched on the commercial and industrial relations between the two countries.

The minister has praised the role of Kenya in strengthening the stability and peace operations and supporting the transitional government in Sudan.

Abass gave directives to the technical side and the joint committees to prepare a memorandum of understanding for enhancing the economic and political relations and achieving the goals of the two countries.

For his part, the Kenyan Ambassador asserted Kenya readiness to extend all the possible assistance for strengthening the joint trade between Nairobi and Khartoum, besides providing support to Sudan in the fields of capcity building for human resources in Sudan in the field of manufacturing and exports development.

The Kenyan diplomat assured the readiness of his country to import sorghu surplus from Sudan.