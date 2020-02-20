Sudan: Geological Research Authority On Investments in Mining Sector

Khartoum — The Geological Research Authority has disclosed its plan for the 2020 that includes opening investment opportunities in the mining sector, attracting investors and improving the current partnerships to create a safe environment.

Addressing the International Mining Forum/ Exhibition V at the Friendship Hall here Tuesday, the General Director of Geological Research Authority, Engineer Suliman Abdul-Rahman, explained that the plan targets to avoid use of harmful substances such as mercury in this sector, noting that they work for guaranteeing the optimum use of modern means of production.

Engineer Suliman pointed out that the forum aims at bringing the international mining companies, service providers and mining experts from the participating countries besides investors to enable the international companies to benefit from the available investment opportunities available in the mining sector in the country.

He said that the ministry and its all branches and monitoring departments exert considerable efforts to increase the revenues of the mining sector and its investment via enacting policies and legislations to remove all problems affecting the sector.