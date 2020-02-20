Sudan: World Language Day to Be Celebrated At Friendship Hall Thursday

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — T he Sovereign Council in collaboration with UNESCO Country Office Sudan , Natioanl Council for People's Heritages, Council for Development of National Languages and Muntulissi group will celebrate Thursday at the Friendship HALL IXN Khartoum the International Mother Language Day.

A book under the title" Maluwa Muntulissi" will be launched during the celebration which will be held under auspices of Member of the Sovereign Council Prof. Siddiq Tawer

The event programs will include delivering speeches and lecture on Sudanese languages, presentation of a book and heritage exhibition as well as performing songs and folkloric dancers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

