Sudan: Decision On Formation of Board of Directors of Civil Aviation Authority Issued

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has issued a decision, in response to a recommendation of the Minister of Defence, on formation of the board of directors of the Civil Aviation Authority, as follow:

1/ Lt. Gen. (pilot) Ahmed Ali Al-Fekki as the Chairman.

2/ The Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence as member.

3/ The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as member.

4/ The Commander of the Air Force as member.

5/ The General Director of the Civil Aviation Authority as member and rapporteur.

6/ Hassan Mohamed Hassan Al-Labib as member.

7/ A representative of employees at the Civil Aviation Authority as member.

The decision has directed the Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning and Defence and the other concerned authorities to take the measures for implementing the decision.