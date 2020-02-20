Sudan: Decision On Formation of Board of Directors of Civil Aviation Authority Issued

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has issued a decision, in response to a recommendation of the Minister of Defence, on formation of the board of directors of the Civil Aviation Authority, as follow:

1/ Lt. Gen. (pilot) Ahmed Ali Al-Fekki as the Chairman.

2/ The Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence as member.

3/ The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as member.

4/ The Commander of the Air Force as member.

5/ The General Director of the Civil Aviation Authority as member and rapporteur.

6/ Hassan Mohamed Hassan Al-Labib as member.

7/ A representative of employees at the Civil Aviation Authority as member.

The decision has directed the Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning and Defence and the other concerned authorities to take the measures for implementing the decision.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.