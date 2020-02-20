Sudan: Al-Burhan Appreciates Firmness of Relations Between Sudan and Netherlands

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and the Netherlands.

At a meeting Wednesday noon at the Republican Palace the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council discussed with the visiting Dutch Minister of Development and External Trade, Ms. Sigrid Kaag, the developments in Sudan and the steps made for realizing economic reform and providing decent living for all the Sudanese people.

In a press statement, the Dutch minister described her meeting with the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council as fruitful and successful, explaining that they discussed the issues of human rights, transitional justice and equity for the victims of the ousted regime.

She said that the Netherlands has been supporting Sudan in the past and will continue to support it on ground that her country is a major partner of Sudan.

The Minister expressed her hope that democratic transformation will take place in Sudan for achieving a new future.

Read the original article on SNA.

