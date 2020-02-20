Sudan: Ayesha Receives Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Cooperation

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Feb, 19 (SUNA) - The Transitional Sovereign Council's Member, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed, Tuesday received the Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Cooperation, Ms. Sigrid Kaag, and discussed the future cooperation between Sudan and the Netherlands in different fields.

Ayesha briefed the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Cooperation on the situation in Sudan and the issues facing the transitional government.

The Director of the European Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Mohamed Al-Ghazali, stated that the Dutch minister has expressed her understanding of the situation of the country and affirmed the readiness of her country to support Sudan, specially in the field of training and the empowerment of women in thecommunity.

He added that the meeting tackled number of issues that concern Sudanese community specially in agriculture, industry rural development.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.