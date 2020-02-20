Sudan: Ayesha Receives Netherlands Minister of Foreign Trade and Cooperation

Khartoum, Feb, 19 (SUNA) - The Transitional Sovereign Council's Member, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed, Tuesday received the Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Cooperation, Ms. Sigrid Kaag, and discussed the future cooperation between Sudan and the Netherlands in different fields.

Ayesha briefed the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Cooperation on the situation in Sudan and the issues facing the transitional government.

The Director of the European Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Mohamed Al-Ghazali, stated that the Dutch minister has expressed her understanding of the situation of the country and affirmed the readiness of her country to support Sudan, specially in the field of training and the empowerment of women in thecommunity.

He added that the meeting tackled number of issues that concern Sudanese community specially in agriculture, industry rural development.