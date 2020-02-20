Sudan: Irrigation Minister - Sudan Didn't Receive Draft Agreement On Renaissance Dam

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yassir Abbass, has denied that Sudan had received draft agreement from the American side or the World Bank pertinent to the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He said in a press statement today that the American side had presented as observers constructive technical proposals that can help in finding a solution.

In this connection, the minister affirmed Sudan's unswerving and balanced stance that gives consideration to development in the region of the river basin, according to the international law which affirms the equitable use of the river's water without harming the others.

The minister pointed out that that the Sudan is a pivotal country in the cooperation concerning the waters of the Nile due to its geographical location, denying presence of any kind of pressures on the three countries participating in Washington's meetings on the Renaissance Dam.

