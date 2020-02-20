Sudan: Umma Party, PCP Discuss Current Political Situation

19 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation from Umma Party for Reform and Development headed by the Party Chairman Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim met the Acting Secretary General of the People's Congress Party (PCP) Dr Bashir Adam Rahma at PCP Head Office in Khartoum Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the General Secretariat of the two parties.

The two parties discussed several national issues , top of which are peace, the current political situation and the economic crisis and that the two sides agreed to continue joint work for reaching a broad national consensus between the Country's political components.

The two parties formed committees to implement what have been agreed upon within context of the joint work.

