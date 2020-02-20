South Africa: New Framework for Biofuels Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

20 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tja?a Bole-Rentel and Farai Chireshe

The recently published Biofuels Regulatory Framework is an important step in the attempt to develop a national biofuel industry, but it is far from sufficient to ensure the full benefits of biofuels while minimising the risks.

On 7 February 2020, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy published the long-awaited South African Biofuels Regulatory Framework and National Biofuels Feedstock Protocol (BRF), meant to provide a policy and regulatory framework for the implementation of the Biofuels Industrial Strategy of 2007 (BIS). Together with the regulations regarding the Mandatory Blending of Biofuels with Petrol and Diesel of 2012, it aims to achieve the introduction of 4.5% of biofuels in the national liquid fuels mix, on a volume basis.

While the long-awaited regulatory framework for biofuels is a step in the right direction to introduce renewable resources at scale into the national transport fuel mix, after 14 years in the making, it still leaves a lot of uncertainty for this nascent sector and much room for unintended outcomes.

The BIS rightly identifies as its primary objectives poverty alleviation and economic development, and acknowledges the role of biofuels in contributing towards the achievement of the country's renewable energy goals, energy security and the reduction...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

