Ghana: GWCL Launches Its 2020 Performance Improvement Programme

19 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Grace Senam Klay

Ho — The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) last Friday launched its 2020 Performance Improvement Programme (PIP) to enable the company to achieve key performance indices given it by the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA).

In relation to this, a PIP contract between the Managing Director of GWCL, Dr Clifford A. Braimah and chief managers of the company were also signed to enable them to meet their targets.

The contract was signed by 12 regional administration chief managers and four production regional chief managers.

The event was held on the theme: "Optimising operational performance through minimising losses and increasing sales."

The Head of Communications of the GWCL, Mr Stanley Martey, said that the 2020 budgets provided by the regions were used as a smart target for them, explaining that the smart targets given to the regions were above their base lines, and urged them to work extra hard to achieve the targets.

He said the contract signed was legally binding, stating that any region that met its smart target would be rewarded, but if a region failed to meet its target, it would be sanctioned.

According to Mr Martey, the PIP would improve on the services being delivered by the company and also help it to achieve their goals.

He said the public's role in meeting their targets was neccessary, because the pollution of the river bodies has an impact on the volumes of water they abstract for treatment for consumption.

The public must, therefore, desist from polluting water bodies to enable the company produce more water for consumption and also save cost in production, Mr Martey said.

Dr Braimah, on his part, advised chief directors to collate ideas from every member of staff to build a team to achieve their targets.

He advised his staff to change their attitude towards work to enable them to achieve the desired results, saying "We must create changes that will enable us to achieve our goals and objectives."

The Managing Director insisted that each districts should monitor and evaluate their performance to know their strengths and weakness, "so that they work on where they are lacking."

