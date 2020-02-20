Botswana: Suspected African Locust in Ngami

19 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Segolame Seidisa

Gumare — The Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security is closely monitoring suspected African Migratory Locust invasion in Gumare.

The ministry's public relations officer in the North West region, Mr Clifford Molefe said investigations were still at an initial stage following the sighting of the suspected locusts covering approximately two kilometres along Masimo-a-Molapo farming area.

The affected areas are Gumare and Tubu extension areas known as Ngami west.

The African Migratory Locust is known for ravaging greenery and crops.

He said precautionary measures were being taken to ensure that the suspected pest did not spread to other areas.

Mr Molefe advised farmers to report any unfamiliar pests or locusts in their area for the matter to be addressed on time.

A local farmer, Mr Timothy Samoxha, said he contacted the crops department a week back upon witnessing a locust-looking like pest at his ploughing field in the Xurube area.

He said he was given the necessary assistance.

The 67-year-old farmer said he considered the matter a potential catastrophe as it put his livelihood and those of others were on the line.

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

