Ghana: SEC to Unveil Cheaper Funding Source for Real Estate Companies

19 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Real estate industry players in the country will by the end of the second quarter of this year have access to cheaper credit to undertake their projects.

This is because the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set its focus on launching a Real Estate Investment Trust regulatory framework by end of June.

According to the Group CEO of Databank, Kojo Addae Mensah, the move would make available a less expensive alternative source of raising revenue to finance real estate projects and this would significantly boost the country's real estate sector.

"We are working with a real estate company and SEC. Initially, we were expecting by the end of March we would have launched it, but it is not looking likely; the earliest we would get is second quarter," Mr Mensah told citibusinessnews.com.

"It will help the real estate industry raise funding for projects using the mutual funds for very good projects because generally raising funds for real estate is very difficult," he stated.

By definition, a real estate investment trust is a company that owns, operates or finances income-producing real estate.

REITs provides all investors the chance to own valuable real estate, present the opportunity to access dividend-based income and total returns, and help communities grow, thrive, and revitalise.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.