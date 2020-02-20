Ghana: 4 Arrested for Sexually Abusing 2 Teenagers

Four persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly harbouring and sexually abusing two teenagers at Gomoa Nyanyano, near Kasoa, in the Central Region.

They are Benjamin Mensah, Vincent Avi, Samuel Otoo and Kingsley Chidi, and the victims (names withheld), who are 15 years and in class four, have been rescued by the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge announced these at a press conference in Accra, yesterday.

She said parents of the victim reported to the Odorkor District Police Command, on February 8, that the victims left Mallam in Accra, to school, but did not return home.

DSP Tenge said the two girls left school to meet one Seth and one Senior, who are on the ran, at McCarthy Hills, in Accra.

The court heard that the suspects had sexual intercourse with the victims and left them to their fate.

DSP Tenge said a brother to one of the victims, spotted the victims at Mallam Junction, and questioned them as to why they were loitering.

She said the teenagers absconded and sought refuge at Gomoa Nyanyano.

DSP Tenge said on February 13,2020, an aunty to one of the victims received a telephone call from Otoo that the victims were lodging at his house and requested for clothes and money for their upkeep since the girls had intentions of spending a month with them.

She said the Lafa Police and Nyanyano District Police arrested the four suspects at separate places at Kasoa.

DSP Tenge said the police have mounted a search for Seth and one Senior, adding that investigations revealed that all six suspects sexually abused the girls.

In another development, the Madina and Batsona Police in Accra have arrested 74 suspected criminals at their hideouts.

DSP Tenge said on Febraury 15, 2020, eight suspects were arrested the Batsona Klagoon market and 66 suspects were apprehended Madina.

She said dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp have been retrieved and taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

DSP Tenge said the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be taken to court.