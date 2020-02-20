Ghana: 4 Arrested for Sexually Abusing 2 Teenagers

19 February 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Four persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly harbouring and sexually abusing two teenagers at Gomoa Nyanyano, near Kasoa, in the Central Region.

They are Benjamin Mensah, Vincent Avi, Samuel Otoo and Kingsley Chidi, and the victims (names withheld), who are 15 years and in class four, have been rescued by the police.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge announced these at a press conference in Accra, yesterday.

She said parents of the victim reported to the Odorkor District Police Command, on February 8, that the victims left Mallam in Accra, to school, but did not return home.

DSP Tenge said the two girls left school to meet one Seth and one Senior, who are on the ran, at McCarthy Hills, in Accra.

The court heard that the suspects had sexual intercourse with the victims and left them to their fate.

DSP Tenge said a brother to one of the victims, spotted the victims at Mallam Junction, and questioned them as to why they were loitering.

She said the teenagers absconded and sought refuge at Gomoa Nyanyano.

DSP Tenge said on February 13,2020, an aunty to one of the victims received a telephone call from Otoo that the victims were lodging at his house and requested for clothes and money for their upkeep since the girls had intentions of spending a month with them.

She said the Lafa Police and Nyanyano District Police arrested the four suspects at separate places at Kasoa.

DSP Tenge said the police have mounted a search for Seth and one Senior, adding that investigations revealed that all six suspects sexually abused the girls.

In another development, the Madina and Batsona Police in Accra have arrested 74 suspected criminals at their hideouts.

DSP Tenge said on Febraury 15, 2020, eight suspects were arrested the Batsona Klagoon market and 66 suspects were apprehended Madina.

She said dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp have been retrieved and taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

DSP Tenge said the suspects would be screened and those found culpable would be taken to court.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.