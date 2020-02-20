Ghana: Clubs Asked to Update, Reactivate SSNIT Contributions

The National Coordinator of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Player Registration, Mr Joseph Nkoo, has asked owners of football clubs in the Premier and Division One Leagues (DOL) to "update, reactivate and register" their clubs with SSNIT as required by the Act of Parliament, 2008, Act 766.

Mr Nkoo asserted that before the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' football exposé in June 2018, 15 of the Premier League Clubs had successfully registered their clubs, players, management members and technical teams onto the SSNIT Pension Scheme as required by law.

However, he said Karela FC, Techiman Eleven Wonders and Alhaji Grusah's King Faisal were the three remaining clubs yet to comply (yet to register) with the process "to add up to the 18 clubs in the current Premier League."

The number of clubs registered in division one are Heart of Lions and New Edubiase. The remaining 46 are yet to comply, it was disclosed.

The SSNIT Player Registration National Coordinator has, therefore, reminded all clubs, "especially the unregistered teams, to move to any of the SSNIT offices nationwide to do the needful before our Compliance Officers visit you."

He explained the update as being before the season's league kicked off on December 29, 2019.

"Some players, technical staff and management members of the various teams change, or move from one club to the other.

"It is, therefore, critical that the Accounts Department of the clubs nourish SSNIT about the changes for the records to be amended appropriately."

He said after the Anas video, some clubs officially wrote letters to SSNIT stating that they were no longer active (paying salaries); so SSNIT Compliance Officers followed it up with inspections update to confirm - subsequently suspending those accounts.

However, Mr Nkoo continued that there was an agreement to the effect that "when football resumes, they (clubs) would have to immediately report back for their accounts to be reactivated; but most of such clubs have not reported back after the league had kicked off on December 29, 2019."

He reminded club owners about the future of the players, insisting that it was paramount to the country "and must not be compromised at all."