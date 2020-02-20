Sudan: Joint Force to Patrol Sudanese-Ethiopian Border

Amhara — The governor of El Gedaref, Maj Gen Nasreldin Abdelgayum, visited the bordering Ethiopian region Amhara with his Security Committee to meet his Ethiopian counterpart. They agreed to patrol the border together.

In recent months Ethiopian gunmen (called shifta in the region) crossed the border to steal livestock or kidnap people for ransom. At the beginning of January three Sudanese people were killed in such an attack.

The joint border patrols must prevent shifta border crossing, drugs trade, arms trade, infiltration, and smuggling. It must also secure border traffic and stimulate trade between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to form a committee that will include representatives from the civil society to consolidate the relations between the two regions and address current and future problems.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.