Kenya: Ouma, Oliech Back as Shujaa Head to LA

Experienced players Oscar Ouma and Sammy Oliech have made a return to the Kenya Sevens squad after almost a year and a half out as they were named in the Kenyan squad for the Americas tour of the World Sevens Series.

Technical Director Paul Feeney says Oliech should have been part of the squad from the start but was pegged back by injury, and says he is pleased to have him available for next weekend's Los Angeles 7s as well as the Vancouver 7s in Canada to follow.

Also returning to the squad is Jacob Ojee and Dan Sikuta, both who missed the Oceania tour of Hamilton and Sydney.

Shujaa Squad for LA, Vancouver 7s.

Andrew Amonde (Captain), Oscar Ouma, Alvin Otieno, Dan Sikuta,Willy Aambaka, Collins Injera, Daniel Taabu, Sammy Oliech, Oscar Dennis, Billy Odhiambo, Jeff Onyala, Jeff Oluoch, Jacob Ojee