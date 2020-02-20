South Africa: Time for Real Economic Redress

20 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By John Steenhuisen

I am often asked what I would do to fix South Africa. The only way to fix South Africa is to get our economy growing so that we can create the millions of jobs we need to lift people out of poverty.

The number of unemployed people in our country has grown from 3.6 million in 1994 to 10 million people today. Our most intractable social problems, including poverty and inequality, result largely from our abnormally high unemployment rate.

As a candidate for DA Leader, I recognise that we need to get better at connecting with South Africans who have been left out of the economy. We need to offer them an alternative economic policy that will profoundly improve their economic prospects.

I have a plan to radically grow the economy by providing policy certainty to attract investors, ditching BEE, privatising SOEs, reforming labour market regulation, making the tax system more efficient, to ensure that national funding is spent on the things that people need to help lift them out of poverty.

I am particularly concerned with child poverty. It pains me that 27% of children do not get the nutrients they need for their physical and mental development. We...

