South Africa: Traditional Courts Bill Hearings Kick Off in Gauteng

20 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The proceedings seemed to be a jostle for power between government and traditional leaders.

Last Friday the Vereeniging Town Hall was packed with government officials from Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), the Department of Justice and the Gauteng legislature, as well as traditional leaders and ordinary citizens. They were attending the first of two hearings in Gauteng regarding the much-contested Traditional Courts Bill.

It was a similar but more sophisticated picture on Saturday in Pretoria at the Ditsong National Museum, where soft ambient music and a holding room for traditional leaders before the proceedings began was the setting for the second hearing in Gauteng.

The hearings started in the Western Cape last year in November before moving to Northern Cape in January. The bill was passed by Parliament in March 2019 and is now going through the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

At the hearings, government officials gave condensed presentations of what the bill entailed and how it would benefit communities led by traditional leaders. They said the bill aimed to affirm the values and traditions of black people, affirmed the role of traditional leadership and aimed to have a fair representation of women. They hailed the bill...

