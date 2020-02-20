Rwanda: What Rwanda Wants Uganda to Do Ahead of Museveni-Kagame Meeting

A day after Uganda released Rwandan nationals who had been in detention on charges of espionage and other security related offences, Kigali on Wednesday said that Kampala is yet to respond to burning issues that will eliminate all forms of support the destabilisers of their country allegedly get from Uganda.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa on Tuesday handed over a group of men and women for deportation to Rwanda. They were handed over to immigration authorities in the presence of the First Counsellor at the Rwandan High Commission to Uganda, Mr Noel Mucyo.

The release of 13 Rwandan nationals brings the number to 22. They were all facing similar charges including illegal entry and infiltration.

The decision to release the suspects came as President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame prepare to meet at Katuna border on Friday to discuss an end to the diplomatic row between the countries.

In a statement dated February 19, 2020; by Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Rwanda insists that during an Ad Hoc Committee meeting in Kigali, Kampala was officially notified to respond to the three urgent issues to ensure smooth progress.

Kigali says that the communication was officially transmitted on February 15 2020 through note verbally no 0692, and Kampala was supposed to respond to the issues by February 20, 2020.

The urgent issues, according to Rwanda include; the verification of operations and fundraising activities of Ms Prossy Bonabaana, Sula Nuwamanya, Dr Rukundo Rugali, Mr Emerithe Gahongayire and Mr Emmanuel Mutarambirwa, who are part of the [Rwanda National Congress] RNC leadership in Uganda through Self-Worth Initiative, a non-government organiation.

Rwanda also demands the verification of Ms Charlotte Mukankuusi's travel history to Uganda, especially during the month of Januray 2020 and the withdrawal of her Ugandan passport No. A000199979.

In addition, Kigali demanded the verification of the presence of RUD-Urinana terrorism suspects who were involved in the October 2019 Kinigi attacks.

"Of the three issues, communicated, only this one [RUD-Urinana terrorisim suspects] has been partially fulfilled as only two have been handed over to Rwanda. Mugwaneza Eric and Capt. Nshimye aka Gavana who led the attack in Kinigi with the support of a senior official of the government of Uganda have not yet been arrested and handed over to Rwanda," the statement reads in part. "The government of Rwanda hopes that these action by the government of Uganda will contribute to eliminating all forms of support by Uganda to anti-Rwanda destabilization elements and terrorist groups and hold accountable officials of all groups operating from Uganda and their Ugandan officials."

Kigali says they, however, remain "fully committed" to meet its obligations in the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding that was signed by Mr Museveni and Mr Kagame.