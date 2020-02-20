Namibia: Ohangwena Finishes Football Trials for Newspaper Cup

19 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Ohangwena on Saturday completed the selection of players of its regional under-20 team for The Namibian Newspaper Cup scheduled to take place at Oshakati this year.

The popular tournament will be held during the Easter holiday.

Ohangwena team manager Joseph Hailombe told Nampa in an interview at Eenhana on Saturday that their final trials took place at Eenhana on the same day.

Twenty-two players out of 57 have been finally selected during the trials of Saturday to form up a regional team and to join the training camp that is to kick off with actual preparations for the tournament soon.

Hailombe said 10 other players, who have been part of the regional team since last year, will also join the training camp.

The region started the selections of its football players from 01 February and several coaches were identified from regional football clubs and schools to conduct the trials at various centres such as Okongo, Eenhana, Mwadikange Kaulinge, Ongha, Ponhofi and Eengedjo.

"Training will be at Eenhana on Fridays (one session), Saturdays (two sessions) and Sundays (one session)," Hailombe explained.

The region has no sponsorship for its team thus far, hence Hailombe appealed to the business community, companies and individuals to rally behind the team by offering financial, material and moral support for the successful participation in the tournament.

"At least N$45 000 is needed to cover the cost of our training camp and we are requesting our business people to come out for our rescue," the chairperson of the regional football league, Sammy Mushelenga cited.

He noted that the boys will also be in need of food during their training camp.

The selection of the regional netball team for Ohangwena is currently underway throughout the region.

- Nampa

