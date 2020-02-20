Namibia: Affirmative Repositioning to Protest Against Bail for Fishrot 6

The six men charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal in Namibia's fishing industry are due to appear again in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement has organised a demonstration to protest against the granting of bail to the six accused. The demonstration is to take place at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura, according to AR.

The six accused - including former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and former attorney general and justice minister Sacky Shanghala - are alleged to have been involved in a scheme in which Icelandic-owned companies paid them and their co-accused at least N$103 million to get access to Namibian fishing quotas.

Three other persons - Jason Iyambo, Nigel van Wyk and Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule - have also been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to interfere in the investigation of the case in which the six accused are facing charges.

Van Wyk allegedly tried to remove evidence from Shanghala's house in Windhoek in December last year, and Iyambo and Kokule are alleged to have tried to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) officer last month in an attempt to get him to provide them with bank cards of two of the accused that had been seized by the ACC.

All of the accused men are currently in custody.