Namibia: Hip-Hop Artist Jericho Arrested On Robbery Charge

19 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

Hip-hop artist Jericho has been charged with robbing a member of the Namibian Defence Force at Karibib.

The Namibian Police has reported that a robbery took place at a service station at Karibib at around 02h30 on 8 February.

Two suspects allegedly asked an NDF member to give them transport from the Usab informal settlement to the fuel station, the police reported. On arrival at the service station one of the suspects grabbed the complainant from behind, while the other one punched him several times in the face and head, and then robbed him, the police said.

Jericho (39), whose real name is Jerome Gawanab, and his alleged accomplice, Innes Uirab (26), are accused of having robbed the complainant of two cellphones and a wallet containing personal documents and N$300 in cash. The two phones have been recovered.

Jericho and Uirab appeared in the Karibib Magistrate's Court on Monday last week (10 February) and were each granted bail in an amount of N$5 000.

Their case was postponed to 4 March.

This is not the first time the artist has had a brush with the law. In 2013 Jericho was accused of allegedly assaulting DJ Webster (Edward Snewe) in Katutura.

He faced a similar charge in 2011, when he allegedly attacked his girlfriend.

Read the original article on Namibian.

