South Africa: John Arthur Liebenberg (1958-2020) - a Man Who Photographed War and Suffering

opinion

Fearless in his pursuit of photographs, locals believed ancestral spirits were using John Liebenberg and larger voices were calling as he shrugged off death. In September 1989 human rights advocate Anton Lubowski was killed in a hail of AK-47 bullets outside his house in Windhoek. It turned out Liebenberg was the third name on the same Civil Co-operation Bureau hit list. Shortly after, someone tried to execute Liebenberg in his red VW golf in a drive-by shooting. It was a close escape. Years later he was still driving the same car with its bullet holes a mark of honour.

I first encountered Namibian news photographer John Arthur Liebenberg on a phone call in 1987. His pictures had been recommended to me by a fellow photographer, Paul Weinberg.

At the time I was a journalist and political activist organising an anti-war exhibition in Johannesburg, South Africa. The exhibition was to be held by the anti-conscription group the End Conscription Campaign (ECC) at a Hillbrow gallery, The Black Sun.

On the phone, Liebenberg's tone sounded curiously familiar. We continued to converse about the forthcoming exhibition. As his harrowing war photographs were being hung for the exhibition, I began to wonder about this...