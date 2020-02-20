South Africa: The Lonely Death of Young Moses Mathe

opinion

A young man died last Sunday after being refused emergency medical treatment. This may be the law, but what moral value do we as a country attach to the life of a young person? Is SA not the champion of human rights and respect for human dignity enshrined in our Constitution?

For many of us involved in struggles for social justice, the South African Constitution is the equivalent of what the Freedom Charter was to activists fighting apartheid. Both frame the kind of society we are fighting for. The Freedom Charter was an aspirational roadmap beyond the apartheid state, seen by the majority as a crime against humanity that needed to be destroyed. The most important difference is that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land.

Yet it is questionable whether every one of us uses the Constitution for what it was intended, to challenge inequity and fight for redress. A blueprint for equality and transformation. A mandate to end all unfair discrimination and to fight for equality. That is justice.

I ask this because when a young person dies because there was a question mark over his legal status in our constitutional democracy, then you are left...