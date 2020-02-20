Kenya: Somalia Row Threatens Mandera Security - Governor Roba

20 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

The political wrangles between Jubbaland and Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) is a threat to Mandera security, Governor Ali Roba has said.

In his address to Mandera County Assembly on Wednesday Mr Roba said: "The political challenges between Jubbaland and the Federal Government of Somalia has escalated to a level that is posing a very serious danger to Mandera."

SECURITY FORCES

Early last month, FGS sent security forces to Gedo Region, leading to the displacement of Jubbaland security forces and administration.

The FGS troops have been camping at Bulahawa, a town near Mandera in pursuit of Jubbaland State Security Minister Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur. Towns of Dollo and Bulla have been under control of FGS forces.

"Displaced forces have crossed into Kenya and are inside Mandera [County] along our border with Bulla Hawo. This has created a major security concern for our population," said Mr Roba.

Mr Roba said that Mandera County government and residents have not interfered with the affairs of Somalia.

TERRORISM

"We have given our neighbours all the support we could possibly give during the very difficult times of post-Siad Barre rule. Their situation greatly affected us in all aspects of life," said Mr Roba.

He said that Mandera is still affected by the spillover effects of terrorism in Somalia. Governor Roba wished Somalia well in resolving her problems.

"We respect Somalia's sovereignty to solve their internal challenges. However, their security challenges have found its way into our laps and we can no longer sit back and watch," he said.

The security situation along the Kenya-Somalia border and the presence of Jubbaland administration and security in Mandera town is posing a serious security risk.

LOOMING CLASH

On Sunday, Mandera County Referral Hospital administration asked the medical staff to be on standby and prepare to respond to any emergency resulting from the looming clash between the two camps.

Tension in Mandera is blamed on the presence of Mr Abdinur who escaped from a Mogadishu prison last month. Mr Abdinur has been hiding in the town.

The fugitive Jubbaland minister is wanted for crimes including international human rights violations, massacre of innocent civilians and escaping from government custody.

"We can no longer keep quiet. While we respect the position of our government with respect to our relationship with Somalia, we refuse to accept the risks posed to our population and demand that our government handle this delicate matter urgently," Mr Roba said.

PATRIOTIC

He warned that local population will hold Nairobi responsible should they be harmed.

"Our national government must know that while we remain patriotic, we are also duty-bound to protect our population from getting affected by a conflict that we believe we can avoid," he said.

He claimed that the national government has chosen to remain mum on the issue that is fast getting out of hand.

"We request the government to immediately remove the Jubbaland forces within our border to protect the people of Mandera. This situation is growing ugly and as neighbours, we can clearly see the deteriorating security situation that may explode into fully blown conflict that will directly hurt the population of Mandera," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.