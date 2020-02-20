Kenya: Okwiri First in the Ring at Olympic Qualifiers

Olympian Rayton Okwiri will be the first boxer to launch Kenya's quest for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when he takes on Libyan Salem Elmagasbi Emhemed in the Africa qualifiers on Thursday in Dakar, Senegal.

The winner will still have a battle at hand against top seeded Ugandan David Ssemujju Kavuma in the second round on February 23.

Okwiri is the only boxer in the Kenyan team who participated at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Kavuma claimed silver at the African Games, losing out to Tarik Allali from Morocco.

African Games silver medallist Shaffi Bakari (Flyweight) and African bronze medallist Boniface Mogunde (Welterweight) are the only Kenyans to be seeded as third best in their respective categories.

Another Olympian middleweight, Elizabeth Andiego, who took part at the 2012 London Games and super heavyweight Fredrick Ramogi, who won bronze at the African Games as well as Elizabeth Akinyi, face the shortest avenue to Tokyo, having been given byes to the quarterfinal of their respective bouts.

Bakari has been given a bye to the second round due February 23.

Bakari will face the winner of the clash between Tetteh Sulemanu from Ghana and Egyptian Mohammed Mostafa Galal Morsy, who are to battle on Thursday.

Mogunde also got a bye to the second round slated for February 24, facing either Albert Mengue Ayissi from Cameroon or Amroug Zine Elabidine from Morocco.

Mogunde's opponents meet in the first round on February 22.

Ramogi takes on Ahmed Bourou from Morocco in the quarterfinal on February 26, while the winner between Congolese Sadiki Maroy Maroy and Sam Sanyang Sandy from Gambia will get to meet Ajowi on February 25.

Maroy and Sandy face off on February 22.

Andiego face second seeded Gramane Rady from Mozambique in the quarterfinal. Rady won silver at the African Games.

Akinyi takes on Faruza Kauman from Ghana in the quarterfinal on February 24.

Team Kenya captain Nick Okoth, who participated at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, meets Wilson Carlos Semedo from Cape Verde in their featherweight first round contest on February 22. The winner will get to meet Egyptian Fahmi Koms Mohammed in the second round two days later.

Kenya's Joseph Shigali meets Wajib Omal Abdul from Ghana in the lightweight's first round on Friday, with the winner getting the opportunity to face Carlos Arberto Mugamba from Mozambique in the second round on February 23.

Light heavyweight Humphrey Ochieng of Kenya battles Moroccan Assaghir Mohamed on February 24 for a quarterfinal date with third seeded Peter Pita Kabeji from Congo.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Christine Ongare faces Omella Havyarimana from Burundi in their flyweight contest on February 23, with the winner getting a quarterfinal date with second seeded Zalia Modestine Munga from Congo on February 25.

Lightweight Beatrice Okoth is up against Ali Ramai Ahmed from Somalia in the first round.