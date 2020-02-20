Gambia: IEC Set for Niamina West By-Election in April

19 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Independent Electoral Commission has on Thursday 16, April 2020 announced the date of the Niamina West Consistency by-election.

A press release issued by the commission stated that, "In accordance with Section 91 subsection 3 of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia and Section 84 of the Elections Act, the Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a National Assembly By-Election for the Niamina West Constituency in the Central River region."

This by-election is necessitated by the demise of Honorable Demba Sowe, the erstwhile National Assembly Member of the said Constituency, which occurred on Friday, 24th January 2020 in Casablanca in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Hon. Sowe was in 2017 elected as the National Assembly member for Niamina West after he won the legislative elections under GDC ticket.

