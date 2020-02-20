Gambia: President Barrow Receives Title of Grand Commander of Gambia

The title Grand Commander of the Gambia was on Monday 17th February 2020 bestowed on President Adama Barrow.

This award gave President Barrow the power to decorate and recognize well deserving citizens of the Gambia in their various occupations.

Pateh Jaw Permanent Secretary at the office of the President said President Barrow was supposed to receive this honour immediately after his appointment into office, but that it was delayed for some reasons.

"The Award is not based on achievement but comes with the office of the president," he said.

Mr. Jaw goes on saying that there are other accolades to be received by the President such as GORG, CRG, ORG, MRG and RGM among others.

The Accolade was given to the President by the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray at the State house and the ceremony was attended by Ministers and other invited guest.