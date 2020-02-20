Gambia: President Barrow Receives Title of Grand Commander of Gambia

18 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The title Grand Commander of the Gambia was on Monday 17th February 2020 bestowed on President Adama Barrow.

This award gave President Barrow the power to decorate and recognize well deserving citizens of the Gambia in their various occupations.

Pateh Jaw Permanent Secretary at the office of the President said President Barrow was supposed to receive this honour immediately after his appointment into office, but that it was delayed for some reasons.

"The Award is not based on achievement but comes with the office of the president," he said.

Mr. Jaw goes on saying that there are other accolades to be received by the President such as GORG, CRG, ORG, MRG and RGM among others.

The Accolade was given to the President by the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray at the State house and the ceremony was attended by Ministers and other invited guest.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.