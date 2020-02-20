Kenya: Baraza Vows to Ruin Leopards' Parade in Mumias

Sofapaka coach John Baraza has vowed to spoil the party for AFC Leopards when the two teams clash this Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League match at Mumias Sports Complex.

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions will on Saturday unveil a new team bus gifted to them through an international fundraising expert Nelson Sechere. Sechere is a consultant with African Capacity Building Foundation, a specialised agency for the African Union.

And former Kenyan international Baraza has vowed to rain on the team's parade, insisting that his charges will show no mercy to AFC Leopards on the pitch after the unveiling of the team bus.

"We intend to fight as we aim to dislodge teams above us like AFC Leopards in KPL table of standings. Matches between the two teams are usually difficult, and this weekend will not be any different. Our aim is to bag the three points," Baraza told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

Baraza hopes his team can replicate the form that saw them beat league leaders Gor Mahia 3-1 two weeks ago when they play Leopards who will be in front of their home fans.

"Even though the tactics I deployed against Gor Mahia were termed unethical by some people, we beat them and got the three points. Our aim is to win a second match in row and this has to happen against AFC Leopards," he added.

Responding to Baraza's comments, AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani said: "We are also ready for the match and will be going for a win after losing our last game against Ulinzi Stars."