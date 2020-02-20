Gambia: Chancery Confers 'Grand Master' Insignia On Barrow

19 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, February 17, 2020 - The Chancery as established by the laws of The Gambia today presented His Excellency President Adama Barrow with the insignia of the Grand Master of The Republic of The Gambia (GMRG) at a ceremony held at the State House.

"Unlike all other are conferred by the President on deserving and well citizens and friends of The Gambia who have extremely supported The Gambia, this GMRG award is not based on achievement. Rather, it comes with the Office," explained Permanent Secretary, Office of the President, Mr. Jah, who doubles as the Secretary to the Chancery.

The Chancery has been identified by law to comprise the Vice President as the Chairperson; the Minister of Local Government, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service.

Since the insignia GMRG comes with the office holder of the President of the Republic, President Adama Barrow should have been presented with it after he was sworn into office in January 2017. However, it was delayed due to involved.

At a brief ceremony attended by Cabinet Ministers, Speaker of The National Assembly, Chief justice and other government dignitaries, the Vice President as Chairperson of the Chancery took the to decorate the President with the insignia.

It is important to highlight that after receiving this insignia, the President can now confer others with national awards according to law.

These include the Grand Commander of the Republic of The Gambia (GCRG), the Grand Officer of the Republic of The Gambia (GORG), Commander of the Order of the Republic of The Gambia (CRG), Officer of the Order of The Republic of The Gambia (ORG), Member of the Order of the Republic of The Gambia (MRG), Republic of the Gambia Medal (RGM).

