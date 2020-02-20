Gambia: Pilot Sites, Journalists Trained On Climate Change Reporting

Climate Change and Early Warning System, Friday trained pilot sites and journalists on climate change reporting, at the Jenoi Agricultural Technical Training Centre in the Lower River Region.

The training brought together three pilot sites namely; Kanlaji, Jappineh and Tanji and journalists from Gunjur and Bwiam Radio stations.

Tombong Komma, a representative from Water Sources said the training started with community radio stations, who were trained on climate change reporting.

He stated that they provided community radio stations with new transmitters and internet facilities to report on climate change.

He further stated that they also created email accounts for community radio stations to get access to climate reports for their radio stations.

According to Mr Komma, they have also provided pilot sites with mobile phones and motor bicycles to enable their easy access to information on climate change.

Ismaila Senghore, a representative from Water Resources challenged pilot sites to listen to the radio to get accurate information about climate change.

For her part, news editor, reporter and presenter at Gambia Radio and Television Services, Fatoumatta Ceesay underscored the significance of communication. She urged climate change reporters to report accurately on climate change.