Gambia: Latrikunda United Moves Two Points Clear in 2nd Tier

19 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Latrikunda United moved two points clear at the top of the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league standing their resounding 4-0 victory Jarra West at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Latrikunda based-outfit were level on points with Red Hawks before their stunning win over Jarra based-club.

They banged 21 points in eleven league outings and will brawl to win their matches to maintain their first division promotion ambitions.

Red Hawks and Falcons are sitting second and third places in the table with 19 points each after eleven league matches.

Meanwhile, PSV Wellingara and Young Africans are occupying fourth and fifth spots in the league standings with 17 points in eleven league matches.

