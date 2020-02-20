Gambia: 'We Must Gain Promotion to 1 Division This Season'

19 February 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Barrow

Samger FC gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh has vowed to promote his side back to the top flight of Gambian football despite his side's failure to win in nine consecutive matches in the second division.

The academy boys share spoils with Steve Biko in week eleven of Gambia Football Federation Division 2 league on Thursday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, with the result further denting their chance of securing a place back to the top flight.

Samger FC is closer to the drop zone than the top half of the table following a poor run of form.

"I am aware of the point difference and I know the league is not young anymore but we must get back to where we belong which is the top flight of the Gambian football," he said, adding: "come what may happen in the second round of the competition, we will put our house in other and start winning."

He said they went nine matches without a win but their Thursday game was very convincing as they dominated the game but were unable score thus resulting to a stalemate.

The team that was once described as the best club in the country in the 2000s with number of talents produced for various national team categories, now seems to lose its footing as they are far from their glorious days. Samger currently sits 11 position on the 16 team table standing with 11 round of matches.

