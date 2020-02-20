Gambia: Wuli Tourney - Demba's Lone Goal Put Bantunding to the Guillotine

Bantunding FC were yesterday held to a thrilling 1- 0 win by Kolli Kunda FC.

The first period witnessed a 50 -50 duel, until Demba Bah secured an opener for Kolli Kunda FC through a shot in the opponents half, in the 15th minute.

The team (Bantunding) tagged favourites run up to the game, came with zeal to have an easy victory but were held off.

The crusade was later heightened by both sides, particularly Bantunding without bringing their chances to fruition.

Towards end of the first half, the contenders battled severely but the scores remained 1-0 in favour of Kolli Kunda.

Bantunding came back in the second period for a rescue mission but Kolli Kunda was resolute in defending a fragile win after 90 minutes of normal play.

The results of the previous games are as thus;

Makamasireh FC 2 vs 0 Mureh Kunda

Foday Kunda 1 vs 1 Passamass Fula Kunda.