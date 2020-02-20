Gambia: Real De Banjul Goes Top, B/K Milan Wins At Last

Source GFF.org-Real De Banjul regained lead on GFF League Division One Table following a one nil win over struggling Marimoo FC at the Manjai Kunda Football field at the week ending Match Day Ten of the country's Premier League. The win has propelled the Whites to 21 points from 10 outings with four victories on the trot leaving an acre of 3 points before second place GAF on 18 points while Marimoo remains two points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere Waa Banjul continued their impressive form with a stunning 1-0 victory over Gamtel at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium. The win moved the League's elements of surprise level on points with the Telecom giants to 18 points but the latter stayed above with a better goal difference.

Furthermore, Hawks FC moved to 4th position following their 1-0 win over newcomers Elite United at the Banjul Mini Stadium. Hawks are now on 14 points while Elite United 6 points in total remain in the drop zone.

GAF have consolidated second place position with a hard fought 2-1 victory over Banjul United at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium. Elsewhere on the same day Tallinding United stunned GPA in Banjul with 1-0 win to move to 8 position just a step above GPA.

Earlier on Friday, Wallidan and Brikama United played out a barren draw when the Blues welcomed Satayba in Banjul. The joy of win for the Week was for BK Milan registering their first victory of the season. The Bakau based outfit claimed their first victory of the season following their narrow 1 nil win over the Petroleum boys Fortune FC on Friday 14th February 2020 at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama.