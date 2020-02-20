Gambia: Seyaka Sonko Appointed As New Police Adviser

Mr Seyaka Sonko has been appointed as new Police Adviser according to a press release issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

According to the release, Mr Seyaka Sonko was born in Serrekunda and went to Serrekunda Primary School and ST. Augustine's High School.

He joined the Gambia Police Force in 1975 and after six months of basic police training, he was posted to Banjul Police Station, marking the beginning of his marathon police career.

He was later appointed as Cadet Officer and attended a course at Hendon Training Academy in the United Kingdom in 1981.

He gained promotions to superior ranks and acted under various capacities as officer commanding several units including Prosecutions, CID, Police Training School, amongst others.

Mr Sonko attended several seminars including ICAO in Dakar as well as a security seminar in Cairo Egypt on National Security. He also served with the UNCIVPOL in East Timor as contingent commander.

"My general profile as Police Officer is that of various areas of interest but the biggest input was the area of training and recruitment where I served the longest as an officer. I had the opportunity of working with various police advisers from the United Kingdom and Nigeria", he stated.

The Inspector General's Office wishes him a successful tenure while.