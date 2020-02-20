Gambia: Seyaka Sonko Appointed As New Police Adviser

19 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Mr Seyaka Sonko has been appointed as new Police Adviser according to a press release issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

According to the release, Mr Seyaka Sonko was born in Serrekunda and went to Serrekunda Primary School and ST. Augustine's High School.

He joined the Gambia Police Force in 1975 and after six months of basic police training, he was posted to Banjul Police Station, marking the beginning of his marathon police career.

He was later appointed as Cadet Officer and attended a course at Hendon Training Academy in the United Kingdom in 1981.

He gained promotions to superior ranks and acted under various capacities as officer commanding several units including Prosecutions, CID, Police Training School, amongst others.

Mr Sonko attended several seminars including ICAO in Dakar as well as a security seminar in Cairo Egypt on National Security. He also served with the UNCIVPOL in East Timor as contingent commander.

"My general profile as Police Officer is that of various areas of interest but the biggest input was the area of training and recruitment where I served the longest as an officer. I had the opportunity of working with various police advisers from the United Kingdom and Nigeria", he stated.

The Inspector General's Office wishes him a successful tenure while.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Secretary of State Pompeo Concludes Whirlwind 3-Stop African Tour
More Bombshells at South African State Capture Hearings

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.