Gambia: Nian Sarang Jobe's Case Set for Judgment

19 February 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

On Tuesday the 11th day of February, 2020 the High Court in Banjul adjourned the case of Nian Sarang Jobe v. the Attorney General for Judgment. This followed the adoption of written briefs by the parties namely: Counsel for the Applicant, Lawyer Malick H.B Jallow and the Respondent Attorney General.

It is recalled that pursuant to leave granted by the High Court to Nian Sarang Jobe through her Counsel, she made an application on the 29th day of May 2019 seeking for an order of mandamus compelling the Government of the Gambia through the Attorney General to provide adequate compensation to her as a direct victim of the Deyda Hydara shooting incident.

The High Court would issue hearing notices announcing the date and time for delivery of the Judgement.

Nian Sarang Jobe was at the time of the shooting incident in 2004 working at the Point Newspaper and sustained injuries during the incident.

