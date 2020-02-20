Gambia: Rotaract Club of Brusubi Donates to Tanka Tanka

Rotaract Club of Brusubi, Friday visited Tanka Tanka psychiatric hospital in Banjul where they donated sanitary pads, second hand clothes, underwear, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, a bag of rice and a cake to celebrate the valentine with the patients and staff.

The club is a humanitarian organisation operating in the health and education sectors with the aim of making a difference by giving back to the community.

President Muhammad Faye said the club feels motivated and encouraged to do more by giving back to the community through supporting them with some items. "We believe in making a difference in the business of sharing, caring and in return a smile for our investment," he said.

He said the aim and objective of the club is to provide opportunities for young people to enhance their knowledge and skills, to assist them in personal development and to address physical and social needs of the community.

Omar Johnson, a nurse at Tanka Tanka thanked the club for the kind gesture, saying the items will be very useful to the patients as they ask for it every morning.

"Tanka Tanka has been a hospital from one hand to another since its establishment in 2009. It has 108 patients with 65 staff including nurses and cooks," he said.

He however urged the ministry of health to help them upgrade the facility, including the provision of an ambulance for transportation, bedsheets and taps, saying sometimes they face water shortage. "With all these challenges we are facing the minister has never visited us since he came into office to know our needs," he added.